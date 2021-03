Hanifin has no points in his last 16 games.

Hanifin's not known for gaudy scoring numbers, but this is an extremely cold spell even for him. The 24-year-old blueliner is stuck at three assists in 24 contests this season. His non-scoring numbers aren't very impressive either -- he's posted 37 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, 19 blocked shots, 15 hits and 10 PIM.