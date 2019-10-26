Hanifin has been held without a point in his last eight games.

It's not for a lack of team offense -- Hanifin just isn't contributing right now. The 22-year-old has two goals, 22 hits, 18 blocked shots and 21 shots on goal with a minus-6 rating in 12 contests this year. He's topped 30 points in each of the last two campaigns, so his offense will likely come around.