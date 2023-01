Hanifin notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Hanifin snapped a four-game point drought with the primary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's second-period marker. The 25-year-old Hanifin stretched some consistency from November into early December, but his offense has once again faded. He's produced 17 points, 94 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 49 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 41 contests, well off the pace he set in a 48-point breakout last year.