Flames' Noah Hanifin: Offers assist Wednesday
Hanifin posted a helper in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
March has not been kind to the 22-year-old defenseman, as he has only three assists in 13 games. Overall, Hanifin's at 31 points in 77 games, just one shy of matching his career high from last season. He also had a career-best plus-15 rating.
