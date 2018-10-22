Flames' Noah Hanifin: On ice over 20 minutes
Hanifin was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Hanifin did not pick up a point, but he spent over 20 minutes on the ice, the third highest total on the team. Hanifin played a more defensive role Sunday as he blocked two shots, but registered none of his own as he remains in search of his first goal of the new season.
