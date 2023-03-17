Hanifin notched an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Hanifin cleared the puck deep, and Blake Coleman was the first onto it to deposit an empty-netter. This was Hanifin's third straight game with a point (one goal, two assists). The veteran defenseman is up to 31 points, 146 shots, 111 blocks, 71 hits and a plus-9 rating through 68 appearances this season.