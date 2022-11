Hanifin notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Kings.

Hanifin has collected a goal and four assists over his last six games, accounting for all of his offense this season. The 25-year-old hasn't been able to produce a power-play point yet despite a steady role on the second unit. He's added 42 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 15 hits, eight PIM and a minus-5 rating through 14 contests.