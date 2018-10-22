Flames' Noah Hanifin: One ice over 20 minutes
Hanifin was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 win over the New York Rangers.
Hanifin did not pick up a point, but spent over 20 minutes on the ice, the third highest total on the team. Hanifin played a more defensive role on Sunday as he blocked two shots, but registered none of his own as he remains in search of his first goal of the new season.
More News
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Inks six-year deal with Calgary•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Secures qualifying offer•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Traded to Calgary•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Collects 32 points in third season•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Back in action•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Cleared for practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.