Hanifin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Hanifin has logged an assist in three of four games since the All-Star break. Monday was also the first time he's posted a minus rating since Jan. 23. The defenseman is up to four goals, 20 helpers, 124 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 56 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 53 outings.