Flames' Noah Hanifin: Picks up assist
Hanifin produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 win over the Ducks.
Hanifin assisted Andrew Mangiapane's second-period tally. The 23-year-old blueliner was also responsible for a turnover leading to a Ducks goal, so it wasn't the best of all-around efforts. Hanifin is up to 18 points, 119 shots, 84 blocked shots, 77 hits and a minus-14 rating through 61 games.
