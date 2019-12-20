Flames' Noah Hanifin: Picks up helper Thursday
Hanifin supplied an assist and went minus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
It was a mixed bag for the defenseman, who picked up his ninth point of the season but also saw his plus-minus drop to minus-18 through 37 games. Hanifin has added 74 shots on goal, 56 hits and 51 blocked shots, but the lack of offense will keep him off the fantasy radar in standard formats.
