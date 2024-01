Hanifin notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hanifin had gone two games without a point after a span in which he racked up two goals and four helpers over five contests. The defenseman is playing steady at both ends -- he hasn't taken a minus rating in any of the last 10 games. He's at 24 points, 82 shots on net, 66 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 45 appearances.