Hanifin recorded two assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Boston.

Give the 21-year-old 18 assists and 21 points in 42 contests this season. Hanifin hasn't scored since Dec. 4, but the young blueliner continues to pile up assists, including five over his last five games. He continues to play quarterback on Calgary's second power-play unit, a role that undoubtedly helps increase his fantasy value.