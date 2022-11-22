Hanifin notched an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Hanifin set up his defense partner Rasmus Andersson for the Flames' third goal of the game. The 25-year-old Hanifin has four helpers over his last five games as he continues to improve on his consistency following a rough start to the year. The blueliner has seven points, 50 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating through 17 appearances.