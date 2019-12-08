Play

Hanifin has not recorded a point in his last 12 games.

Even as the Flames' offense has emerged from a late November slumber, Hanifin hasn't quite gotten the memo yet. He's produced just 18 hits, 15 blocked shots and 27 shots on goal in that 12-game span, while also posting a minus-8 rating. He's stuck on seven points through 31 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories