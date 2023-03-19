Hanifin notched an assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Stars.

Hanifin has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak, which followed a seven-game slump. The 26-year-old defenseman helped out on Nick Ritchie's go-ahead goal in the second period. Hanifin is up to 32 points, 151 shots, 113 blocks, 33 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 69 contests this season.