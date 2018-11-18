Flames' Noah Hanifin: Posts first multi-point night
Hanifin recorded two assists in a 4-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The 21-year-old had his best offensive game of the season, but that probably says more about his start than anything. This was his first multi-point game of the season, and Hanifin is still waiting on his first goal. As we approach the quarter mark of the season, it doesn't seem like Hanifin will match his 10 goals from 2017-18. He has seven points (all assists) in 20 games this season.
More News
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Sets up only goal of the night•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: On ice over 20 minutes•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Inks six-year deal with Calgary•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Secures qualifying offer•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Traded to Calgary•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Collects 32 points in third season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...