Hanifin recorded two assists in a 4-2 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had his best offensive game of the season, but that probably says more about his start than anything. This was his first multi-point game of the season, and Hanifin is still waiting on his first goal. As we approach the quarter mark of the season, it doesn't seem like Hanifin will match his 10 goals from 2017-18. He has seven points (all assists) in 20 games this season.