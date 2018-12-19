Flames' Noah Hanifin: Posts minus rating in loss
Hanifin was a minus-1 in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.
The 21-year-old defenseman recorded three shots on goal, blocking two others as well, but it would all be for not as Calgary saw its three-game win streak come to an end. On the season, Hanifin has scored three goals and has 15 points in 35 games.
