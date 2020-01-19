Hanifin scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Hanifin's goal at 18:02 of the third period produced the final score, serving as little more than window dressing on an ugly loss. The 22-year-old is up to five tallies and 14 points in 50 games. He's added 99 shots on goal, 76 blocked shots and 68 hits.