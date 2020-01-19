Flames' Noah Hanifin: Pots window-dressing goal
Hanifin scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Hanifin's goal at 18:02 of the third period produced the final score, serving as little more than window dressing on an ugly loss. The 22-year-old is up to five tallies and 14 points in 50 games. He's added 99 shots on goal, 76 blocked shots and 68 hits.
More News
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Slings helper Saturday•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Earns power-play assist•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Provides 100th career assist•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Scores late in loss•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Picks up helper Thursday•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Ends drought with power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.