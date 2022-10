Hanifin (undisclosed) is practicing Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanifin sat out Thursday's game against the Sabres after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Hanifin will look to return to the lineup Saturday when the Flames host his former team, the Hurricanes. Hanifin has yet to garner a point through three games after a 48-point performance in 2021-22.