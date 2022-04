Hanifin notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Hanifin got the puck to Johnny Gaudreau, who set up Elias Lindholm on the Flames' opening tally. The assist extended Hanifin's point streak to five games, and he's earned three goals and 11 helpers through 12 contests in April. The Massachusetts native is up to 46 points (13 on the power play), 80 blocked shots, 182 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 78 outings.