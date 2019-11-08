Hanifin scored a goal and added two helpers in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Needless to say, it was an unexpected three-point night from the 22-year-old defenseman. Even more impressively, two of Hanifin's points (the goal and one of his helpers) came on the man advantage. He rounded out his stat line with four shots on goal and three hits while pairing with Rasmus Andersson instead of Travis Hamonic. For the year, Hanifin has seven points, 31 hits, 30 blocked shots and 34 shots on goal in 19 games.