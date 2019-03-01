Flames' Noah Hanifin: Production dips in February
Hanifin accumulated a goal and two assists in 13 games in February.
The blueliner has found a home on the Flames' second pairing this season, primarily skating with Travis Hamonic. Hanifin is the more offense-oriented of the two, but both have plenty of job security. For the season, the 22-year-old has five goals and 28 points in 64 contests. Expect a slight rise in production as Hanifin attempts to surpass his career-high 32 points from last year.
