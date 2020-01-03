Flames' Noah Hanifin: Provides 100th career assist
Hanifin notched an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Hanifin found Sean Monahan for a second-period tally which would stand as the game-winner. It was the defenseman's 100th career assist, coming in his 362nd appearance. Offense has been a challenge for Hanifin this year, who has 11 points and a minus-16 rating to go with 59 blocks and 59 hits in 43 games.
