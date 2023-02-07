Hanifin registered an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Hanifin sent in a centering pass that deflected in off Andrew Mangiapane's skate in the third period. The helper gave Hanifin five points and a plus-5 rating over his last five games. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 22 points, 116 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 55 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 50 appearances. He's in a top-pairing role and can provide solid defensive depth for fantasy managers.