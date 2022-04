Hanifin notched an assist, six shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hanifin set up Johnny Gaudreau for the first of his two third-period tallies. With two goals and eight assists through eight games in April, Hanifin continues to impress on both offense and defense. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 42 points, 173 shots and a plus-27 rating in 74 contests.