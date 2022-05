Hanifin posted an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Hanifin set up the second of Blake Coleman's two tallies in the second period with a point shot that the forward tipped in. After a career-best 48 points in 81 regular-season outings, Hanifin's been quieter with two assists in eight playoff outings. The defenseman has added 29 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 10 hits and a minus-5 rating while continuing to log top-pairing minutes.