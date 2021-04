Hanifin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hanifin helped out on Andrew Mangiapane's tally in the second period. The assist ended a three-game mini-slump for Hanifin. The 24-year-old blueliner has recorded 12 points, 76 shots, 34 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 40 contests this year. Nine of his points have come in the last 16 games.