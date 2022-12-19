Hanifin logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Hanifin snapped a three-game point drought with the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's second goal of the contest. It's been an unsteady start to the year for Hanifin, but he has managed two goals and two assists in his last six outings. The American blueliner is up to three goals, 11 helpers, 73 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 41 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 31 games overall while continuing to play a key defensive role on the top pairing.