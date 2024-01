Hanifin logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hanifin set up the first of Nazem Kadri's two goals in the game. The 26-year-old Hanifin is getting back on track with two points over his last three contests after going five games without getting on the scoresheet. He's been solid this season with 19 points, 70 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 40 outings.