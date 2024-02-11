Hanifin logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Hanifin has four points over three games since the All-Star break while logging massive minutes on the top pairing and first power-play unit. The defenseman's surge has him up to 29 points (six on the power play) with 100 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 52 appearances. Hanifin's been at his best when seeing power-play time this season, so he's worth a look in most fantasy formats as long as he can keep that role.