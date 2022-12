Hanifin notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hanifin ended a four-game point drought with the helper on Michael Stone's lone tally Friday. Through 26 outings, Hanifin has produced a goal, 10 assists, 66 shots, 48 blocks, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating. The 25-year-old is way off the pace he showed last year when he put up 48 points in 81 contests, but he's still productive enough to help in deeper fantasy formats.