Hanifin notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Hanifin had the primary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's third-period tally. He's had a fairly productive March with three goals and five assists in 14 games this month. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 65 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 36 outings.