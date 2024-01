Hanifin posted an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hanifin helped out on Blake Coleman's first-period tally. The helper was Hanifin's fifth point over his last three games as he continues to chip in solid bursts of offense. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 23 points, 73 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 42 outings, putting him on pace to exceed 40 points for the second time in his career.