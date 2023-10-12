Hanifin logged a power-play assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Hanifin briefly went to the locker room in the first period, but he returned in time to help out on Andrew Mangiapane's opening tally. After a 48-point campaign in 2021-22, Hanifin dipped to 38 points last season. The 26-year-old blueliner remains one of the Flames' top defensemen in all situations, though he'll be limited to the second power-play unit to start this campaign.