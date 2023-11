Hanifin picked up a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 road loss against the Predators.

Hanifin ended up with a plus-2 rating, a team-high five shots on goal and a blocked shot in his 18:52 of ice time across 27 shifts. The 26-year-old rearguard is working on a season-high four-game point streak, posting two goals with four points and a plus-4 rating during the impressive span. He'll look to push the point streak to five games on Friday against the Stars.