Hanifin posted an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Hanifin set up Andrew Mangiapane for the goal that gave the Flames a 3-2 lead. The 24-year-old Hanifin has struggled to produce consistent offense with three assists in eight contests. He's added a plus-6 rating, six PIM and five blocked shots -- that's not enough to offset his lack of scoring from a fantasy perspective.