Hanifin logged a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Hanifin took a shot that Jakob Pelletier tipped in for the game-winning goal at 4:53 of the third period. Through eight contests in February, Hanifin has logged six helpers, two of which have come with the man advantage. The defenseman is up to 27 points (five on the power play), 127 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 59 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 57 outings overall.