Hanifin (rest) will stay in the press box for Wednesday's meeting with the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hanifin and the rest of the Flames' top-four defensemen will be joined by Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm as spectators. The extra rest for the blueliners keeps the likes of Oliver Kylington, Juuso Valimaki, Michael Stone and Dalton Prout in the lineup to hold down the defense.