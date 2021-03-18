Hanifin picked up a power-play assist, two shots on net and a pair of hits in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Head coach Darryl Sutter entrusted Hanifin with power-play duties on the top unit Wednesday. That's where he earned the secondary helper on a Johnny Gaudreau goal in the third period. Hanifin has three goals and an assist in his last six games. He's up to seven points, 52 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-6 rating in 30 appearances. It's unclear how long the 24-year-old will see power-play time -- he typically works in a more defensive role.