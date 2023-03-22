Hanifin logged an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Hanifin set up Nick Ritchie's goal 37 seconds into the game. The helper gave Hanifin a six-game point streak consisting of two goals and four assists. The 26-year-old defenseman is finally displaying some consistency on offense, and it's got him up to 34 points, 153 shots on net, 116 blocked shots, 72 hits and a plus-6 rating through 71 outings this season.