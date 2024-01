Hanifin scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Hanifin gave the Flames a 2-1 lead in the second period. The defenseman has been solid at both ends of the ice with eight points and a plus-10 rating across his last 10 outings. For the season, he's at eight goals, 25 points, 87 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-12 rating through 47 appearances in a top-four role.