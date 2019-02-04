Flames' Noah Hanifin: Scores game-winner Sunday
Hanifin scored the game-winning goal Sunday against Carolina, tallying his fifth of the year.
All three former Hurricanes scored in the win Sunday. Hanifin was plus-2 on the day and is arguably having his best season. He's on-pace to have a career-high in points, plus-minus rating, hits and blocked shots, plus he's being entrusted with more ice time with his new squad.
More News
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Big offense since Santa's visit•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Picks up pair of helpers in loss•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Posts minus rating in loss•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Finally scores in convincing win•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Posts first multi-point night•
-
Flames' Noah Hanifin: Sets up only goal of the night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...