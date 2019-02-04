Hanifin scored the game-winning goal Sunday against Carolina, tallying his fifth of the year.

All three former Hurricanes scored in the win Sunday. Hanifin was plus-2 on the day and is arguably having his best season. He's on-pace to have a career-high in points, plus-minus rating, hits and blocked shots, plus he's being entrusted with more ice time with his new squad.

