Hanifin scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Hanifin unleashed a long-range shot that appeared to deflect off a body in front of the net before sneaking by Jake Oettinger early in the third period. The tally extended Hanifin's point streak to four games (one goal, three helpers). He's up to nine goals, 45 points, 182 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 77 outings this season.