Hanifin potted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Hanifin's tally gave the Flames a brief glimmer of hope late in the third period. The defenseman now has 10 points, 79 shots on goal, 56 hits and 55 blocked shots in 41 games this year. He's on pace for the worst season of his career from an offensive standpoint.