Hanifin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Hanifin scored the opening goal at 4:43 of the first period, but the Flames couldn't solve Linus Ullmark again after that. The goal was Hanifin's first of the year. The blueliner also briefly left the game in the third period, but he was able to return and finish it out. He's up to three points, 36 shots on net, 15 hits, 19 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-7 rating through 12 contests in a top-pairing role.