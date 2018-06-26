Hanifin was extended a qualifying offer from Calgary on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

No surprise here as Calgary just acquired Hanifin from the Hurricanes during the 2018 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old blueliner has increased his point total in each of his three NHL seasons, notching 10 goals and 32 points during the 2017-18 campaign. Hanifin will likely get a fairly sizable contract as the Flames look to lock him up for as long as possible.