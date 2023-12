Hanifin managed an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Hanifin helped out on Nazem Kadri's goal that cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third period. The helper was Hanifin's third point over the last five games. He's been productive in short stretches this season, but his droughts have often been longer. Overall, the 26-year-old has five goals, eight helpers, 48 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 27 outings.