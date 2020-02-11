Flames' Noah Hanifin: Serves up two helpers
Hanifin registered two assists -- one on the power play -- and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
Hanifin skated a team-high 24:54 in the contest to help offset the losses of Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (undisclosed). The 23-year-old blueliner has three assists over his last two outings -- Hanifin could be poised for an uptick in offense in the near term. He's at 17 points, 110 shots and 82 blocked shots through 57 appearances.
