Hanifin had an assist on Travis Hamonic's goal in the first period of a 1-0 win over Los Angeles on Saturday.

Hanifin has now scored three points in his past four games -- all assists -- and has cracked 20 minutes of ice time in his past three. That bodes well for bigger numbers in the future, and it makes Hanifin worth a shot in daily leagues at a cheap price. If you're in a deep league and need assist help on your blue line, you could do worse than taking a chance on him keeping this streak going.